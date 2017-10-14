Kim Zolciak Vows That She’ll Never Divorce Husband Like Other HWives

Kim Zolciak is boasting that she’ll beat the reality TV curse that has plagued many other “Housewives.”

“That’s not an option in my house,” Don’t Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Zolciak, 39, told Fox News about herself and husband Kroy Biermann.

Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn de Lesseps, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof and most recently, Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County are just some of the Bravolebrities who have split from their husbands.

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

But Zolciak has vowed to break the curse and said, “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

The couple tied the knot in 2011 after their first meeting at a charity event was seen on RHOA’s third season.

Zolciak will be returning to the reality show for the upcoming season ten.

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle’s Sexy Bikini Photos & Her Relationship With Boyfriend

The star, who raises six kids with football player Biermann, including son Kash who was viciously mauled by a dog, told Fox News she believes many Housewives have gotten divorced because it’s “easier” than addressing relationship issues.

Zolciak claimed she hasn’t gotten that caught up in the “hype of TV and the publicity” when it comes to her marriage.

In fact, Zolciak, who is locked in a bitter feud with Nene Leakes over Leakes’ social media racist claims, will be renewing her vows with Biermann on Don’t Be Tardy this season.

Cougar Zolciak said it helps that hubby Biermann, 32, is “super hot. I just really believe we put the kids to bed at 8 o’clock, we do have a couple hours [to ourselves].”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.