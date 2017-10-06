Kim Zolciak Exposes Naked Bum While Getting Butt Cupped — Watch The INSANE Video!

Body confident Kim Zolciak-Biermann is putting her naked assets on display yet again!

In a special sneak peek of the first episode for season six of Don’t Be Tardy, the reality star shows off her round rump, putting it in full view during a cupping treatment.

PHOTOS: Kim & Brielle Zolciak Caught With HUGE Lips After Plastic Surgeon Visit

Watch as the reality star’s derrière shakes, rattles and rolls as she allows specialists to perform the bizarre treatment while on display in front of a crowd of gawking strangers!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.