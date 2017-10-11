Nene’s Nightmare: Nemesis Kim Zolciak Lawyers Up Over Leakes’ ‘Racist’ Claims

Nene Leakes, 49, could be fired from her Real Housewives Of Atlanta role, and now she could also be sued for her controversial comments!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, reality co-star Kim Zolciak, 39, hired fierce lawyer, Marty Singer, to defend herself against Leakes’ wild claims. The outspoken comedian called Zolciak a “racist” in a bizarre social media rant against her daughter, Brielle Biermann, 20.

“Kim hired Marty to represent her and handle NeNe in light of Nene’s defamatory comments about Kim,” the source told Us Weekly. “Marty and his team are advising Kim about what actions she can take.”

The feud between Zolciak, Biermann, and Leakes exploded after the 20-year-old posted a snapchat photo of her sitting on the floor of Leakes’ bathroom with a cockroach crawling on the floor.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a*s because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty You better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?” wrote Leakes at the time.

Biermann responded to the explosive star, assuring fans she was not a racist and claiming Leaked was simply looking for attention.

“Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort,” she wrote on Instagram.

As Radar readers know, the legal feud comes amid Leakes’ controversial rape scandal, in which she told a female heckler she hoped she’d get raped by her Uber driver, for hating on her during her stand-up show!

A source claimed producers were horrified with her comments and “they want her gone.”

