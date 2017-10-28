Kim Zolciak And Hubby Dress Like Hugh Hefner And Playmate Amid NeNe Feud

Kim Zolciak is caught in a fierce feud with her The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and the latter took it to a bizarre level, posting an Instagram photo of her shocking Halloween costume.

Leakes wrote in the caption, in which she’s an exterminator and her husband Gregg is dressed in a hilarious cockroach costume, “Roach Pest Control in full effect #RHOA.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Leakes, 49, got into a heated battle with Zolciak, 39, after she called her “racist trash” during a social media rant towards Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle. It all began when the reality star’s daughter, 20, posted a snap of herself in Leakes’ home restroom, showing a cockroach crawling on the floor.

PHOTOS: Kim & Brielle Zolciak Caught With HUGE Lips After Plastic Surgeon Visit

After seeing the photo, Leakes exploded, calling Brielle and Kim out on social media for her deceiving post. “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y!” wrote Leakes, who recently got in trouble for an Uber rape joke.

Now Zolciak has shown herself to be a bunny, not a cockroach, sharing an Instagram photo of herself and football player hubby Kroy Biermman. He’s dressed as the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for Halloween, while Zolciak is in a full Bunny costume!

“So fun! 😍😍 In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight 🙏🏼 and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon,” Zolciak wrote.

Zolciak captioned another Instagram picture with her hunky husband, “First time Kroy and I have ever dressed up together! We might have to do it again.”

The RHOA women apparently have filmed their Halloween party for the show’s season 10 finale.

Zolciak has hired an attorney to battle Leakes during their feud, as Radar has reported, and it’s a legal drama that sources say RHOA’s Bravo network would rather not have!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.