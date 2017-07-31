Kim’s Hell! Animal Control Confronts Zolciak After Son’s Dog Attack Nightmare

Kim Zolciak received a nasty visit from Fulton County animal control on July 30, and documented the whole experience on Snapchat!

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, revealed that a stranger called animal control and asked them to check on her dogs – something that “utterly f***ing disgusted” her.

“Of course we are in the clear because my dogs are very well taken care of,” the mom of six said on Snapchat, noting that she’s spent more than $3,000 to take care of the three rescue dogs that she recently took in — Shiloh, Sage and Stella.

“I will no longer be sharing any part of my dogs and their life on my social media any longer,” she concluded before later reposting Chef Tracy Bloom’s account of the ordeal on Instagram.

“Today was especially upsetting because a stranger, a lurker a hater a judger & perhaps even a ‘fan’ thought they should call animal services on my family because they felt that by viewing a post on snapchat that their animals were being mistreated [sic],” Bloom wrote. “Animal services was not there long after seeing the impeccable conditions that the dogs were in.”

“After their son was bitten by a dog and almost lost his sight they immediately called on experts to re introduce animals into his life,” she continued. “He loves dogs. They were not left scorned by what an animal did. They continued w/ their rescue efforts. Even while on vacation they made 2 stray sick dogs part of their family & making sure they were cared for long after we left. They have not instagramed their balance sheet of good deeds bc they don’t need to. But I’m glad to air that laundry. Personally they’ve donated dozens of crates hundreds of pounds of dog food and thousands of dollars to dogs they’ve never even met. Recently 3 very sick dogs needed a foster & they stepped up even creating an IG page just for them. Those 3 pups have experienced more love and attention that most of us will get in a lifetime. It’s shameful that someone who thinks they know something or maybe someone just wants to throw hate. I hope you realize that you have a great impact on furthering animal rescue. After all that’s what you wanted right? I don’t know what Kim will do w/ her social media [sic].”

The animal control visit comes just months after Zolciak and her husband Kroy, 31, rushed their son Kash, 4, to the emergency room after he was brutally attacked by a dog and almost lost “a very important organ.”

He was recently told that he would not need any more surgeries to correct his face after the incident, but Zolciak hasn’t released any other details of the attack yet.

