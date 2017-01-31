Ray J’s Revenge! Kim’s Ex Unleashes New Secrets Of Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian’s ex, Ray J, continues to drop bombs about the sex tape they made nearly ten years ago: In his latest explosive interview, RadarOnline.com has learned, he all but confirms rumors that Kris Jenner was behind the “leak!”

In an interview with Heat Magazine, Ray J opened up about the tape, and how it spread. He doesn’t offer any new evidence, but seemed to suggest that Jenner may have had something to do with Kardashian’s sudden fame.

“I only did my part [in making her famous],” he said. “As a man I tried to play my part in the situation … If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines.”

Declining to point the finer at Jenner, the 36-year-old singer hinted that she was a “real, true hustler.”

Following the 2007 leak, there were all sorts of rumors that Jenner was the mastermind behind it, hoping to capitalize on the sort of fame Paris Hilton found after a raunchy tape of her own got out.

“Kris was totally involved in arranging the sale of Kim’s tape,” a source previously told Radar.

And last year, author Ian Halperin claimed in his book, Kardashian Dynasty, that Jenner was indeed responsible.

According to the book, a source in the adult film industry told Halperin, “A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go … Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.”

The Kardashian family vehemently denies the allegations, and even won a $5 million settlement from Vivid Entertainment, the company that put out the tape.

Ray J and Kim dated from 2003 to 2006. Speaking about their relationship, Ray J said, “Kim was just a ball of energy, always someone who was ready to have a good time all the time.”

Ray J has since married model Princess Love, who appears alongside him in the reality show Love & Hip Hop. He has also gone on to do the British version of Celebrity Big Brother.

