No Party! Kim Kardashian Planning Low Key 37th Birthday

Kim Kardashian turns 37 today – but she is keeping it very low key.

The famous reality star is planning a brunch at her mom Kris‘ home with her husband Kanye West and their two children.

No doubt there will be plenty of security on hand after the recent attempted break-in at the couple’s Bel Air mansion.

The thief entered the grounds at the bottom of their driveway, but fled the scene when armed security guards drew loaded guns searching the grounds.

The intruder only managed to get an iPhone belonging to one of the couple’s staff, before running away.

The perpetrator then headed next-door to Kathy Griffin’s home where he vandalized a vehicle and made off with a purse.

His face was captured by video cameras and police are still probing the incident.

Although the intruder only targeted the wealth stars cars it would have triggered memories of Kim’s traumatic robbery in Paris, France, just over a year ago.

It is understood that Kim has been feeling under pressure with her busy schedule recently while she waits the arrival of her third child via a surrogate.

