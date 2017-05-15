Kim Kardashian’s Assistant TELLS ALL On ‘Terrifying’ Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian‘s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, sat down with Refinery29 this week for her first major interview about the reality star’s traumatic Paris robbery.

When asked how the heist affected her life, Shepherd confessed, “It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible, and obviously I can’t even begin to imagine what she’s gone through, what she’s had to deal with.”

“But even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that,” she continued. “Still, whenever I’ve had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays.”

As Radar readers know, the reality star took a break from the spotlight after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October.

As for Kim’s marriage to elusive and bizarre Kanye West, Shepherd claims the world doesn’t get to see the famed rapper’s humorous side.

“I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is,” she said. “Do people know that he’s funny? I know everyone thinks he’s so deep and serious, but he’s also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Is this inappropriate that I’m laughing so hard?’ But he’s just so fucking hilarious, he has these one-liners, and he’s just so unfiltered, he makes me laugh so hard. But he’s also truly the hardest working man I’ve ever met.”

Sources told Radar earlier this year that Kim and Kanye had been struggling with their marriage for some time — and Kardashian even made West attend couples therapy with her.

“They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop,” a source exclusively told Radar.

It doesn’t help that the 10-year anniversary of Kim’s sex tape with Ray J recently passed, resurrecting a frenzy surrounding the sordid video.

