Kim Kardashian Refuses To Move To New Mansion After Terrifying Robbery

Kim Kardashian was sent reeling after thieves broke into the home she and her husband Kanye West are staying in while their new mega-mansion is under construction. Now RadarOnline.com can reveal that the scary incident has the reality star reliving her Paris ordeal and rethinking their upcoming move.

“It is disturbing to her that the suspect is still on the run because she does not know if they were targeting her or she just happened to live in the wrong house at the wrong time,” a family insider exclusively told Radar.

“Either way this has caused her to relive the Paris robbery and she is freaked the f**k out right now.”

As Radar reported, two suspects broke onto the Bel Air property Kardashian, 37, shares with West in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 and stole a phone that was in a vehicle.

“She doesn’t even understand how her security could have even let someone get close to their house and she honestly does not really want to even return to that house again,” a source previously noted, adding that “this is just one of Kim and Kanye’s five houses.”

“They are suppose to move into their mega-mansion soon,” noted the insider.

However, the latest burglary drama may have thrown a wrench into that plan.

“It is so massive and she does not feel her family will be safe there and will be definitely targeted by crooks who are desperate to make a name for themselves.”

Instead, said the insider, “Kim would rather move into a secure building with doorman and 24-hour security.”

