Love Lockdown! Kim Puts Kanye On ‘Marriage Probation’ Before Baby No. 3

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West prepare to welcome their surrogate baby, the rapper has agreed to a six-month “marriage probation” period to iron out all their issues!

“They’ve just never been the same since Kanye’s breakdown and it’s taken a lot of work to get them to this point,” an insider explained to Radar.

“They’re doing couple’s therapy and making a big effort to reconnect,” especially, added the insider, after “Kanye was not even coming home, instead staying overnight in a hotel near the studio. That had to stop.”

As Radar reported, Kardashian, 36, isn’t the only one concerned about her relationship with her temperamental 40-year-old husband.

“The Kardashians are extremely skeptical right now because they do not think that Kim and Kanye’s marriage is strong enough” to have a third child right now, a source previously revealed.

However, the couple is doing their best to improve their life together before their family grows by one.

“They now have a romantic night together at least once a week,” noted the insider.

And it doesn’t hurt that “Kim’s stopped belittling and bitching at him and he’s feeling more like the ‘man’ in the relationship again,” added the insider.

“They’ve got a long way to go, but they want to have their marriage rock solid by the time their new baby arrives.”

