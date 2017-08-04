Doomsday! Kim Thinks Kanye Is ‘An Idiot’ For Lawsuit Mess As Marriage Crumbles

Kim Kardashian is DONE keeping up with her troubled rapper husband, Kanye West, a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

As previously reported by Radar, last week shocking court documents were leaked showing that West is suing tour insurers for $10 million over unpaid claims emanating from his cancelled Saint Pablo Tour last year. And Kim has had enough!

“That is why she took off from L.A. to spend time with her family in N.Y.C this week,” a source close to the Kardashian clan said. “She just wants no part of this mess right now and she knew it would eventually all come out!”

As previously reported, more than 20 hours of footage was filmed of West during the time of his mental breakdown last November. In one of the videos, West said on-camera, “This is all about me getting off drugs, bad drugs,” and mentions popping prescription painkillers.

During negotiations in the months before the star filed his explosive $10 million lawsuit, West’s team was desperate to keep the tape from leaking — so desperate, an employee flew to London with the footage for the insurance company to view.

“Kim is just dumbfounded at what a liability Kanye turned into,” the insider said, adding that “she does not know what to do” about the fact that the couple have a third child on the way via surrogate.

“Kim has not discussed what will happen if she leaves him, but she knows that she would get the kids. She really cannot take this anymore and she wants out!”

