Unhappy Home! Kim & Kanye At War Over $20M Mansion Overhaul

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, are putting the final touches on their $20 million Hidden Hills, Calif., mega-mansion, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that now, Kardashian doesn’t even want to move in!

“Kim does not feel safe at this new place because it is so large. It is so spread out and it is going to cost them a fortune just for security,” an insider told Radar.

As previously reported, the parents to North, 3, and Saint West, 1, purchased the 20,000 square foot home, which includes a two-story playhouse for the kids, a movie theater, an indoor gym and basketball court and a full-service beauty salon – in 2014.

As fans know, Kardashian was infamously robbed at gunpoint in Paris on Oct. 3, 2016, for $10 million worth of jewelry. After going on a three-month hiatus from social media, West’s wife and baby-mama returned to the spotlight with a ‘new outlook’ on life, as well as a HUGE fear that such an attack could happen again!

Despite her worries, “Kanye has already started moving stuff into the new place,” the insider told Radar. “Kim is stuck because she knows that she is the one who wanted this palace to begin with, even though her family always told her it was a bit too much.”

And although the family currently resides in a modest-sized rental mansion in Bel Air, Calif, the insider insisted that the time to move into Hidden Hills is approaching, fast!

“At this point, Kim is just tired of moving from place to place. She just wants something to call home and settle down into,” the source said, so she just might cave.

