‘Cut The Bulls**t’: Kim Slams Scott For Taking Another Girl On Family Trip

Kim Kardashian confronted Scott Disick after he brought another woman to his hotel room in Dubai on this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“What are you talking about?!” Disick yelled as Kim kicked the girl out of the bathroom. “[Kourtney] made it clear that we’re not together!”

“It is not ok that you made me feel bad for you when you heard a rumor about Kourtney and another guy,” she responded.

“I just don’t want to feel sympathy for you,” Kim responded. “Why do you even care what Kourtney does and why are you getting mad at her if you’re doing the same thing? I feel so duped.”

Of course, Kim told Kourtney what happened — and she called it “nonsense” and later insisted to Kim that Disick was the reason they weren’t together anymore.

She carried on her trip without Disick, and rode camels and visited a hospital.

Upon arriving home in Los Angeles, Kim learned that 17 people were arrested after her Paris robbery and talked to Kourtney about it.

“Can you believe that they found them?” she asked Kourtney. “I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers.”

“Life is always gonna be different,” she added. “Now I have to be super aware of everything I do and who I share it with.” As for the theories that the robbery could have been an inside job, Kim added, “Knowing it’s a possibility that people close to me could be involved makes me feel like I can’t trust anyone.”

“I just thought so much time has gone on and I didn’t really realize how diligent the French police were being and just all the hard work they were really putting into it,” she told the camera in a confessional. “To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe.”

She added that she would have to go from the family trip in Costa Rica to New York to meet with the French judge so that she wouldn’t have to return to Paris.

The entire Kardashian clan (sans Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian) then jetted off to Costa Rica — and included Disick. But, Disick revealed in a confessional that he was staying in a s separate hotel to give everyone space. Instead, he flew a girl named Chelsea out to the getaway and upset the entire family.

Khloe fumed that he had the girl come on a “family trip with the kids” and Kim agreed that he was a “f*****g loser.” They encouraged Kourtney to dump him once and for all, but the mom-of-three said she would handle the situation when they got home.

“We’re here to be a family,” Kourtney said in a confessional. “I don’t understand why he would think to invite somebody. It’s hurtful and disrespectful.”

Disick then joined the family for dinner at their villa, but didn’t know that they knew his secret.

“Did you guys hear what Chelsea said?” Kim instigated at the table.

Disick began to get flustered as Kim recalled a story about Chelsea Clinton.

“I thought you meant Chelsea Handler,” Khloe dug.

Kourtney laughed until Kim finally let him in on the secret, and wanted to “cut the bulls**t.” Luckily for Disick, a group of fire dancers cut the conversation short.

“It’s pretty obvious that the girls know something’s up,” he confessed to the camera. “Nobody really wants to say what’s on their mind and if this dinner isn’t awkward enough these fire dancers have to come out and start doing hula hoops. I already felt like under fire.”

“There’s so much tension,” Kourtney said in her own confessional. “We’re all waiting for Scott to say something.”

“I think what we’re wondering is if you have a girl here and why?” Kris Jenner finally pushed.

