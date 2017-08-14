Butt Injections & Boob Fillers! Inside Kim Kardashian’s Secret Body Makeover

The smaller Kim Kardashian gets, the bigger her boobs get – and friends tell RadarOnline.com she’s been boosting her cleavage with injectable fillers!

“There’s a new injectable filler similar to Restylane that’s designed for body shaping. Kim uses it on her boobs and butt,” the source revealed. “It’s the reason why her breasts are so full right now, despite the obvious weight loss she’s had since her disastrous butt-cellulite exposure in Mexico last April.”

Kardashian, 36, found herself in the middle of a social media backlash, after Radar posted some rare, photoshop-free, pictures of the curvy reality star.

Since then, sources say she’s been obsessed with dropping, “a ton of weight,” and won’t eat more than 700 calories in a day.

PHOTOS: Feel The Burn! Workout Secrets of Kim Kardashian & Her Sisters – 15 Training Photos Reveal Who Loves The Gym, Who Skips It, Who Pukes

“On top of that, she’s punishing herself with intense workouts,” added the insider. “She’s pinned up the photos of her chubby butt from earlier this year, as inspiration.”

But while her stomach and thighs shrink, Kardashian is apparently desperate to make sure the chest that made her famous doesn’t disappear. She just doesn’t want to her fans to know how fake she is with the injections.

“Even though it’s not recommended to have it done more than once a year, Kim’s been getting smaller doses more regularly, so it’s not a sudden overnight thing that’s obvious.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.