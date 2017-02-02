Kim’s Nightmare! Cops Investigating Burglary Near Kris Jenner’s Home

Kim Kardashian is reliving her robbery nightmare! An attempted burglary took place only minutes from mom Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills home on February 1, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“It was attempted burglary,” Sgt. Brayden from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department exclusively told Radar. “We do contain areas in situations like this.”

A Hidden Hills resident described the scene at the time of the robbery.

“You couldn’t get in or out,” the eyewitness said of the area. “There were cops everywhere and helicopters flooding the skies.”

As Radar readers know, Kardashian was the victim of a burglary when she was gagged, bound and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel in October.

She was swiped of an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.

In January, French police detained 17 people in connection to the robbery. Ten were charged with the crime.

In a leaked police transcript that appeared in Le Monde newspaper, the leader of the heist, Aomar Air Khedache, told police, “So that the jewels wouldn’t be recognized, we took a joint decision to melt them down.”

He said of Kardashian’s 20-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, “We’re all afraid to sell it because it is a stone that’s very easy to identify.”

Kardashian, 36, resided in her mother’s Calabasas home with her husband Kanye West and two children North and Saint during the renovation of their mansion.

Story developing.

