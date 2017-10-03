Kim Cattrall Slams SJP Over Nasty Comment: ‘She Could Have Been Nicer’

Amid rumors that Kim Cattrall, 61, shut down production for the third Sex and the City movie with her diva-like demands, the outspoken actress has finally come forward to speak the truth.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, 52, on his Life Stories show, Cattrall claimed she did no such thing, as she had said no to the project over one year ago!

“The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no,” she said.

PHOTOS: Sarah Jessica Parker Walks Daughters To School

As RadarOnline.com has learned through DailyMail reports, there was a rumor going around last week that suggested Cattrall had agreed to sign on to the film if Warner Bros. picked up her other side projects along the way.

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects,” assured the star. “To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

“At this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” added Cattrall.

PHOTOS: Yikes! These 8 OMG Photos Prove That Not All Stars Have The Perfect Body

Former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, stated last week that she was “disappointed” by the news and had been looking forward to filming another movie.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer,” concluded Cattrall. “I really think she could have been nicer.”

Are Carrie and Samantha no longer BFFs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.