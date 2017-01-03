Diet Secret Revealed! How Khloe Shed 40 LBS. & Went From Size 12 To 6

Khloe Kardashian has come a long way since she broke up with drug-troubled hoops husband Lamar Odom — she’s dumped more than 40 pounds, slashing her dress size in half from a 12 to a 6.

But the 5-foot-10 reality star, who had ballooned to more than 150 pounds, took a year and a half to shed the flab because while she worked out regularly, she couldn’t give up fatty foods she loved.

Still, the 32-year-old is thrilled: “If you had asked me two years ago if I would have the body I have now, I would have said, ‘No way, my body can’t do that.’ ”

She’s especially happy because growing up with hottie siblings Kim, 36, and Kourtney, 37, Khloé was known as “the fat sister.’

Her meal secrets include eggs and oatmeal for breakfast, leafy green salads for lunch, fruit and protein shakes for a snack, and dinners with skinless chicken, veggies, sweet potatoes and rice.

Oh yeah — don’t forget to drink lots and lots of water, she adds.

Khloé recalls drinking H2O while sitting at the bedside of poor Lamar, now her ex, who nearly died from a drugs-and-hookers binge.

Her workouts with trainer Gunnar Peterson include weights, boxing, twisting lunges and lots of squats to keep that famous Kardashian derriere bouncy.

And don’t forget to treat yourself once in a while.

Khloé’s favorite cheats are chocolate — usually M&Ms — and her beloved pizza.

