Khloe Kardashian Threatens Tristan Thompson With Marriage Ultimatum

Khloe Kardashian is tired of waiting on her man to pop the question!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Kardashian, 33, and NBA star boyfriend of one year, Tristan Thompson, 26, have been talking about getting engaged for so long that it is really starting to irk her!

“Khloe is at the point right now where she is basically like, ‘WTF?,’” a source close to the Kardashian clan said.

“She does not know why he has not asked her to marry him already and is just starting to become very frustrated because she wants a family and kids stat!”

“She wants her ring and she is just so bothered that he has not even gotten one yet.”

“Khloe wants nothing more than to start a family and have a bunch of kids with Tristan,” the source told Radar.

“She sees both of her sisters with all these kids and it just makes her sad that she is the odd one out.”

Do you think that Tristan Thompson should ask Khloe Kardashian to marry him? Tell us your thoughts below.

