Kim’s Pregnancy Bombshell! Kardashian’s Mom Kris Jenner To Carry Third Child?

Kris Jenner would carry her third grandchild for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Jenner, 61, received a letter asking for her eggs on the most recent episode of KUWTK and decided to see a fertility doctor to ask about her options!

“I have gone to see Dr. Wong,” the Kardashian matriarch told her daughters.

“What were you doing there?” Kim asked her mom.

Jenner admitted she could not produce another egg, but was told that she could carry a baby.

“If you want to carry a baby you can carry Kim’s,” Kourtney offered.

“If I could carry it and know that it would be born safely I would in a heartbeat, but there are too many risks,” Jenner confessed.

The revelation came after the women returned home from Costa Rica, and went to lunch together.

“Do you even have any eggs left?” Kourtney joked.

“There are two dozen in the refrigerator,” Kris responded.

“I feel bad that [Khloe] had such a bad time in Costa Rica,” Kim said at the luncheon with her mom and Kourtney. “I want to plan a sister’s weekend in Palm Springs with no kids because it is a place that is so special to us.”

But, when they went to tell Khloe of their plan, she refused.

“I am not up for another family trip,” she told her sisters before deciding to go.

The sisters headed out to Palm Springs, but had drama with their car as the classic Chevy broke down! The girls worked together to push the car along safely.

“I want my sisters to always remember that we are sisters, but I choose to be best friends with you guys and when I see us having our own lives it makes me sad because I feel like we are separating,” Khloe admitted later that night.

The next day, the girls stop by their grandparents’ old home to reminisce on their childhoods.

Meanwhile, Rob brought Dream to visit the family and confessed that his relationship with Blac Chyna is “still up in the air.” Kris suggested that he meets with a life coach, Jamal. When he meets with the coach, he confesses that he is “just feeling stuck.”

“I want to see [Dream] grow up,” he later admitted. “I want to see her grow up and spend time with her every day…I want to keep my family together. I have been working at it for a very long time, but I’m just not sure anymore.”

Watch KUWTK, Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.

