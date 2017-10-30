Kevin Spacey Sexually ‘Assaulted’ My Loved One, Says US News Anchor

In his controversial apology to Anthony Rapp, 46, Kevin Spacey, 58, claimed there were many sleazy sex stories about him in the media – and as RadarOnline.com has learned, there are! Former US news anchor Heather Unruh, just came forward to accuse the actor of having sexually assaulted one of her loved ones.

The TV journalist published the news over two weeks ago – long before Spacey was bashed by the public for allegedly coming on to Rapp when he was just 14.

“The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me … I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell,” Unruh wrote on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

While according to MailOnline she has declined to further comment on the incident, Unruh added that her “intent was to encourage a badly needed investigation and conversation.”

She wrote in a hashtag: “#It’sNotOK.”

As Radar previously reported, the House Of Cards star shared an apology to Rapp in which he suggested that he may have in fact made advances towards him because he’s gay and was drunk at the 1986 Broadway after party.

Since then, various others have come forward to accuse the actor of his inappropriate ways. Most recently, a friend of Spacey’s former coworker told MailOnline that it was a known fact in the theater Spacey was “one to avoid,” as he often groped his costars.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

After the scandal broke loose, A-listers bashed Spacey for his insensitive comment on Twitter, with comedian Wanda Sykes even saying, “You do not get to ‘choose’ to hide under the rainbow!”

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.