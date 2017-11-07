Hugh Laurie Slams ‘Creepy’ Kevin Spacey Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Hugh Laurie stayed far away from Kevin Spacey on the House set because of his disgusting behavior, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Kevin used to hang around the set a lot in the early years of House because he was best buds with the director [Bryan Singer] and they were getting ready to shoot Superman Returns, but Hugh and a lot of other people were creeped out by the guy,” an insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

“Kevin was always leering at the younger cast members and extras who surrounded Hugh,” the insider added. “Hugh refused to strike up a friendship with him.”

“Kevin would only talk to Bryan, off in a corner, and it absolutely weirded people out,” the insider noted. “As the show progressed, Bryan became less and less involved and almost never went to the season wrap parties, which was a blessing because he would have brought Kevin to a lot of those functions.”

Laurie, 58, isn’t the only actor to slam Spacey, 58, after Anthony Rapp accused the Baby Driver star of sexually harassing him when he was just 14-years-old. Tony Montana accused him of assault as well just two days later, and Radar exclusively reported that Spacey came on to Josh Lucas and it “really messed [him] up”. Other celebrities took to social media to attack the actor.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

Netflix has since cut all ties with the House of Cards star and the show has been suspended “indefinitely”.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.