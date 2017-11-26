So Cute! Kevin Hart Posts Photo Of Baby Kenzo – See The Pic

Kevin Hart shared an adorable image of his new baby son Kenzo Kash Hart.

The actor wrote on his Instagram: “Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning….Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo#LiveLoveLaugh ….Wifey gets the amazing Photocred”

His wife Eniko Hart gave birth to her first child and Kevin’s third, five days ago. Kenzo joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, the actor’s children from a previous marriage.

The happy couple announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day.

They revealed their son’s name during a lavish baby shower back in September.

RadarOnline.com revealed how Hart got embroiled in a cheating scandal in Miami earlier this summer.

