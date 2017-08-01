Rape, Robbery & Drugs! The Explosive Rap Sheet Of Kevin Hart’s Father Uncovered

Kevin Hart revealed that his father spent four years in prison when he was charged with rape, but that isn’t the only crime against him. From drug charges to robbery, RadarOnline.com can exclusively expose Henry Witherspoon‘s lengthy criminal record.

In Hart’s memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons, he revealed that his father spent four years in prison when he was charged with rape.

“I take a few steps and I trip over something,” his father wrote in the book of when he entered a home high on drugs to gamble. “I feel around and it’s a body. I don’t know if it’s alive or dead or sleeping or high.”

A cop then entered the home and arrested him.

“Now, this cop gave a statement that he looked through the window and saw me having sex with this body,” he wrote. “Mind you, the body was alive, and he told me it was a woman.”

He remained in jail until his court hearing 18 months later. He was sentenced to four to eight years in prison, but was released after four.

According to court documents obtained from the Municipal Court of Philadelphia County, Witherspoon was arrested on June 16, 1979 for the alleged rape.

He was also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint and indecent assault.

The involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful restraint were ultimately dismissed.

But the charges don’t end there. On April 25, 1969, he was arrested for robbery, larceny, receiving stolen properties and conspiracy to do unlawful act. All of the charges were dismissed.

On June 14, 1970, he was arrested for gambling. The case was dismissed.

Years later on January 26, 1993, Witherspoon was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault. All of the counts were withdrawn.

He busted was for knowing/intentionally possessing a controlled substance on February 15, 1999. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $135 in fines.

Days later on February 18, 1999, he was arrested for aggravated assault, robbery, theft by receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. All of the charges against him were dropped.

Then on April 15, 1999, he was busted for knowing/intentionally possessing a controlled substance and buying from persons. He was found guilty of both crimes and was sentenced to three to four months in prison.

But his father’s rap sheet isn’t Hart’s only scandal. He was caught on camera cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish with another woman earlier this month outside of his Miami Beach Hotel.

The actor denied the allegations against him.

