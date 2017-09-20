Kevin’s Other Woman In Extortion Scandal Speaks Out: Our Relationship Was ‘Intimate!’

Kevin Hart pursued an “intimate” relationship with his alleged extortionist, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Montia Sabbag attempted to clear her name during a press conference with her high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom on Sept. 20, and claimed that she didn’t have anything to do with the video being shopped around. She also claimed that she was an actress/singer, not a traveling stripper.

Sabbag appeared to shake while her lawyer continued to speak on her behalf.

Bloom insisted that Sabbag and Hart were victims of a criminal who “snuck” cameras into Hart’s hotel suite and “recorded images” of the couple, and the duo would be reporting the crime to authorities after the conference.

“Kevin hasn’t reached out to her recently,” Bloom added, noting that Sabbag hadn’t been contacted by authorities yet either.

Bloom affirmed that Sabbag would not be asking Hart for any money and “she isn’t suing him” over their “intimate” relationship.

Radar previously reported that Sabbag and Hart were caught in a tryst during a trip to Las Vegas in August. A video of the encounter was shopped around shortly after, and a woman allegedly demanded money from the actor for the footage.

Hart, 38, also cheated on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, in July as Radar caught him in a Miami Beach rendezvous.

The actor apologized to his family in an Instagram post.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

