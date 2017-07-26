Hart To Hart! Eniko’s Family Begging Her To Stay With Cheater Hubby Kevin

Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, is standing by her man despite his cheating ways, RadarOnline.com has learned, thanks to the support of her cousin, Jordan Craig, – who knows a thing or two about infidelity.

After all, basketballer Tristan Thompson dumped her for Khloe Kardashian when she was pregnant.

“Jordan’s more than qualified to give Eniko advice – Tristan ran off with a Kardashian while she was pregnant so she knows how she feels,” a pal told Radar.

As Radar revealed, Hart, 38, was caught canoodling with a hot brunette in the back of a car in Miami, while his pregnant wife was thousands of miles away at home.

The pint-sized funnyman has admitted to a history of cheating, but cousin Craig is warning Parrish, 32, of overreacting.

“Jordan wants her to ignore all rumors of side chicks and focus on Kevin and their unborn baby,” the friend said. “She told her starting a big investigation and calling up this other woman [Monique Gonzalez] will only make things worse and put Kevin in a position where he WILL walk away.”

As Radar readers know, Craig was pregnant with Thompson’s baby, before the NBA star “walked away” from her.

Jordan was devastated to lose her man in the middle of her pregnancy,” the friends revealed. “For now, Kevin insists he’s innocent. And for the sake of their unborn baby she should take his word.”

