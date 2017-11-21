Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Welcome Baby Boy After Cheating Scandal

He’s here! Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcomed a baby boy, the comedian proudly announced on social media early this morning.

“God is truly amazing,” Hart gushed. “Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45 am…He is healthy and already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!”

God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:20am PST

As Radar readers know, just a few months ago an alleged cheating and extortion scandal threatened to tear the newlyweds apart.

In September, Hart made an Instagram confession that he had made “mistakes” and a “bad error in judgement” that affected his family. Days earlier, Radar received a video of a man who appeared to be the actor in bed with an unidentified woman.

Model Montia Sabbag announced in a press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom that she shared an “intimate” relationship with Hart, but denied extorting him.

But the alleged bad behavior also happened earlier in Parrish’s pregnancy. Earlier in the summer, Radar exclusively revealed a video of Hart getting cozy in a car with a woman at 5 am outside a Miami hotel. He later admitted to being “irresponsible” in the Miami incident.

