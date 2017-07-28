Cheater & Beater! Kevin Hart Once Arrested For Assault

Kevin Hart was busted cheating on his pregnant wife with another woman, but the scandal may be the least of Eniko Parrish’s worries. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the actor’s 2000 arrest for assault.

In court papers obtained from Municipal Court of Philadelphia County, Hart was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department for simple assault on May 2, 2000.

The case was dismissed on September 13, 2000.

Although the court papers do not name the victim, Hart described the time he was arrested while living in Philadelphia with his ex-wife Torrei Hart in his book I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.

One night, Hart woke up to police handcuffing him.

“I was so drunk, I couldn’t remember what had happened,” he wrote. “I didn’t have any marks on me, and neither did Torrei. As best I can tell, we got in a screaming match, and she decided to call the police because she thought it would hurt more than physical violence.”

But there was physical violence, as he admitted to hitting her during a drunken fight.

“What soon followed was one of the lowest points I ever hit, and it fills me with an amount of shame that’s beyond words,” he wrote. “At one point, Torrei spit on me. I let loose a volley of curses at her, and she lunged at me. Next thing I knew, I looked up and I had scratches all over my neck and head, and she had a red, swelling mark on her face.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Hart was caught on camera with another woman outside of his luxury Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus on July 3.

He responded to the scandal over Instagram, “The one thing that I was blessed with is a super strong mental. You can never allow others or others words or opinions to affect YOUR mental because your the only one that knows you. My advice to the world is to keep your circles small and your positivity high. People can’t penetrate what you don’t allow them into… Which is my house & my circle. Words to live by people.”

