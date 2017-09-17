Kevin Hart Admits To Cheating On Pregnant Wife?

Kevin Hart appeared to admit to cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish in an Instagram post, as the New York Daily News reported.

It was involved with a shocking report that a woman has demanded money from Hart after filming a “sexually suggestive” video with him—although the comedian isn’t visible in the footage and it’s not a sex tape. According to the report, the alleged extortionist would halt the video’s release if Hart paid up.

The footage appears to show Hart flirting with another woman at a club before reportedly cutting to a bedroom in which allegedly the sound of a creaking bed frame is heard. Radar exclusively reported the comedian’s alleged infidelity earlier this summer after the star’s 5 a.m. rendezvous at a Miami Beach hotel with another woman.

Now reports claim an extortion attempt was made on Hart over a video that allegedly shows him with an unidentified other woman. However, while the video exists, there is as yet no solid proof of Hart’s wrongdoing. But Hart told fans on social media Saturday night that “I have a target on my back” and “I’m not perfect.”

Seeming to reference the alleged video, Hart said he wasn’t going to allow someone to get “financial gain off my mistakes.” “I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes,” Hart, 38, said on Instagram.

The funnyman got serious, emotionally telling his Instagram camera about a “bad error of judgement” and how he had “put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did.” He apologized to his wife of one year Parrish, who is expecting their baby soon, and his children. Hart has two kids by ex-wife Torrei Hart.

“It’s a s—-y moment where you know you’re wrong. There’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” Hart continued. “I just simply gotta do better.”

In July, Hart was photographed in a vehicle with another woman but he played that incident off, writing on Instagram, #LiveLoveLaught… SMDH (Shaking My Damn Head),” Hart wrote on Instagram, appearing to reference reports of the alleged affair.

