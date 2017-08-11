Kendra Wilkinson’s Brother LIVID Over Reunion With Dad: ‘He Was Never A Father To Me’

No stranger to family drama, Kendra Wilkinson‘s brother was livid when he found out his estranged father will be coming into town for a surprise reunion.

Colin, 27, was caught on camera throwing a fit over the fact that dad Eric is coming all the way from Singapore in order to attend the opening night for Kendra’s new Las Vegas show, “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man!”

The ongoing family feud is the focus of a preview clip obtained by Radar.

“I did invited our dad,” Kendra, 32, informs an upset Colin.

“I know Kendra has a relationship with our dad but growing up he was never around in our lives, so if I never saw him again in my life I really don’t care,” Colin shared in an interview.

But Colin’s frustrations grow deeper when Kendra tells him their dad will be coming with his new wife, Amy, whom Kendra calls their “stepmom.”

“So he’s remarried again for how many times that is?!” Colin asks while Kendra quips, “I think it’s the fourth or something. She’s fun, she’s crazy, she’s our stepmom…whether you like it or not, she’s our stepmom.”

But Colin disagrees, telling the cameras, “She’s not my stepmom, he was never a father to me so she cannot possibly be my stepmom.”

I have no interest in talking to him at all or having any kind of interaction with him,” Colin continues, “I don’t want to see him. I have nothing to say to him.”

