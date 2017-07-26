Swan Song: Inside Kenny Rogers’ Sad Deathbed Goodbye

Decades after the duet that thrust Kenny Rogers into a secret affair with Dolly Parton, the ailing country crooner is poised to make his final appearance with the woman who got away!

“I’ve had a great life, but it’s time for me to hang it up,” Rogers said.

Yet before he slips off into the sunset, Rogers will perform alongside Parton, his partner in the 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream.”

While neither Rogers, 78, nor Parton, 71, admitted publicly what really went on between them, an insider told RadarOnline.com that the duo did the deed!

“They were on top of the world with ‘Islands’ and performing in Las Vegas when they went to bed together,” the insider said.

At the time, Parton had been married to Carl Dean for 20 years, while Rogers had wed fourth wife Marianne Gordon six years earlier.

Now, frail, rail-thin Rogers is committed to an on-stage sayonara.

The insider noted: “Kenny wouldn’t have agreed to the show without Dolly.”

