‘Violent’ & ‘Screaming Incoherently!’ Maxwell & Caroline Kennedy’s Disturbing Police Report Exposed

What would late President John F. Kennedy think?

Maxwell Kennedy had “noticeably bloodshot and glassy eyes,” and his daughter told cops to “f**k of,” when they were arrested on disorderly conduct charges, according to the shocking police report obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

The late Robert F. Kennedy‘s son, 52, and granddaughter, 22, were taken into custody by Massachusetts’ Hyannisport Police on Sunday, August 20, at about 1 am et after cops were called to a party house by neighbors reporting a noise complaint.

The shocking police documents detail Maxwell resisting arrest, his daughter trying to free him from the police car, and her cursing to the cops as she was booked into jail.

“Maxwell Kennedy came to the door and immediately became angry with me,” Officer Armando Feliciano claimed in the official papers obtained by Radar.

“I asked Kennedy to provide some identification. He became even more irate with me. I observed Kennedy to have noticeably bloodshot and glassy eyes and he was sweating profusely during our conversation,” the officer alleged about the Harvard graduate.

“Kennedy was yelling at me not to enter the house,” the cop noted. “As I moved closer to the door, Kennedy continued to yell and scream at me and refused any corporation whatsoever. He told me to leave.”

“He appeared to be very unsteady on his feet and his movements were erratic. I advised him that I was responding to a noise complaint and I needed to identify the person in charge of the home. Kennedy only pointed his finger at my chest and refused any sort of civil communication. Neither Kennedy, nor the other party guest, made any effort whatsoever to stop the disturbance (only turning the music back up during our conversation).”

The police officer allegedly observed Maxwell’s agitated behavior as he attempted to enter the house to end the noise disturbance.

“Kennedy responded by now screaming incoherently and throwing himself at the wall. When he hit the wall, he grabbed the wall cabinet (filled with glass valuables) and threw it smashing the contents. I attempted to ask Kennedy why he was acting like this.”

The police report claimed Kennedy resisted the cop.

“I advised Kennedy that he was not under arrest and I attempted to place handcuffs and Kennedy due to his violent and tumultuous behavior and refusal to stop the ongoing disturbance. Kennedy attempted to pull away by stiffening both of his arms. I told him to relax his arms. He refused. Kennedy again pulled his arms from me making it difficult for me to place him in custody.

“I observed that we were surrounded by everyone in the room. They were yelling ‘you don’t know who you’re messing with’ and ‘he was the district attorney.'”

The officer then claimed the young Caroline Kennedy was arrested for her own behavior. “I observed a female grab hold of my cruiser door and open it. I recognized her as one of the party guest from in the house. As she opened the door I rushed to cruiser as the crowd closed in. I was able to get the door closed, but this had now flared up the crowd even more. Everywhere I turned there were cell phone camera flashing lights in my face and people were yelling and flailing their arms.”

In the report, the officer then explained why Caroline Kennedy was arrested. “I observed a female grab hold of my cruiser door and open it. I recognized her as one of the party guest from in the house. As she opened the door I rushed to cruiser as the crowd closed in. I was able to get the door closed, but this had now flared up the crowd even more. Everywhere I turned there were cell phone camera flashing lights in my face and people were yelling and flailing their arms.”

He blamed the father and daughter duo from the famous family, saying they “incited this crowd into an angry mob.”

Sergeant Jason Laber wrote a report about booking Caroline into custody.

“I observed a female to slur her words and had glassy bloodshot eyes. She was unsteady on her feet and was dirty (dirt of knees and feet). During the process I asked if she would like to have a breathalyzer she refused and said “No, I’m drunk… I know.”

She allegedly told the officer her identity and said, “I went to Brown and I’m a teacher, sweetheart.” Sgt. Laber noted: “She stuck her tongue out and repeatedly told me to ‘f*** off’ during booking. She cried and now asked if this would affect her job.”

He wrote that she said “she did not know it was against the law to open a police car door.”

Despite Maxwell allegedly having “glassy bloodshot eyes,” and “sweating profusely,” he took a breathalyzer that registered .00 BAC.

He and his daughter were released on bai,l and appeared in court on the charges. A court date is set for November.

