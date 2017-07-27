Kendra’s Worst Nightmare! Wilkson’s Mom To Expose Dark Family Secrets In New Tell-All

Kendra Wilkinson’s worst nightmare has come true – her mother, Patti, has started writing a tell-all book that will expose ALL of her family’s darkest secrets!

In RadarOnline.com’s exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Kendra On Top, Kendra’s mom Patti’s close friend, Pattie, delivers a package to Kendra’s brother, Colin, while his sister and mother are in Las Vegas for Kendra’s new show .

“I have to drop something off for her. I will just leave it for her. It is very important. It is about her book,” Pattie tells Colin – who, as fans know, became estranged from Kendra until recently over the fact that the former Playboy model felt her brother was ‘betraying’ her!

“But she isn’t doing the book anymore. I’m sick of it and I’m tired of it. I don’t want to talk about this book anymore,” Colin tells her before getting a harsh dose of reality from his mom’s loud-mouthed friend!

“It’s going to be hard. She told me not to tell anyone and I promised her. This is something I wish you could get behind and I know that you are not. You have to understand this is your mom’s right. It’s her story,” Pattie says in the clip before dropping the bombshell that no one knew – until now!

“She wants to write the book store. She wrote the first chapter and this chapter is about your dad,” she adds in the shocking clip.

As Radar previously reported, among the topics that Patti plans to discuss in her upcoming memoir, the most disturbing to Kendra is that of her husband Hank Baskett’s cheating scandal – in which he stepped out on his wife in 2014 with a trans model!

