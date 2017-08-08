Kendall Jenner’s Gifting Greed Turns Off Her Friends

Greedy Kendall Jenner can’t stop bragging about all the free swag she’s been gifted – worth an astounding $3 million

And her pals are tired of hearing about it!

“She has a wardrobe that might be worth as much as she says, but she sure as hell hasn’t paid for it,” a blabbermouth fumed to RADARONLINE.COM.

“Kendall gets clothes by the boxful delivered to her. Sometimes they sit for a few days before they’re even opened!”

“And her ego is out of control — she’s turned into a bragging, name-dropping nightmare!”

Even though reality star Kendall, 21, runs with an elite group of models including Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin — the lavish designer clothing she gets makes even her wealthiest friends envious!

But being a designer’s darling has it perks — as the insider added Kendall no longer needs to step foot in a store!