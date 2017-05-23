Ryan & Kelly Ratings Crash! Viewers Are Tuning Out Already

Ryan Seacrest is NOT turning out to be the ratings boost that Kelly Ripa and her LIVE producers may have hoped!

Just one week after his debut on Live With Kelly & Ryan, the ratings crashed a shocking 12 percent, and the show is in a free-fall.

According to TheWrap.com, Live “received a 2.2 Live + Same Day national Nielsen rating last week.”

The first week with Seacrest as her sidekick brought in the show’s top ratings in two months, earning a 2.6 Nielsen rating.

Meanwhile, as Radar previously reported, tension has been growing on the set.

“Kelly wanted someone she could boss around — and that isn’t Ryan,” an insider previously claimed.

“Kelly is certainly a big star now, but she’s learning that she’s not big enough to call the shots when it comes to who’ll be sitting beside her when the cameras roll,” a source said. “That’s got to hurt.”

