Kelly Ripa Avoids Regis Philbin At Cocktail Party

Kelly Ripa avoided her former Live! co-star Regis Philbin at a cocktail party, Radar has learned.

A source has told our Straight Shuter that when author Laurie Gelman, the wife of veteran Live! producer Michael Gelman, threw a cocktail party to launch her book Class Mom: A Novel, on Wednesday, July 26 in New York, all the stars came out.

But Ripa didn’t catch up with Philbin, according to the source.

“Kelly arrived early and left before Regis arrived. Since Regis left the show he has had no contact with Kelly and revealed that she hasn’t returned any of his calls,” the source told Straight Shuter.

The source claimed this is hard on former TV star Philbin, now 85, who left Live! in 2011.

Michael Strahan took over to co-host the ABC morning show with Ripa, but then, he left, too — amid rumors of a feud with Ripa–to move to Good Morning America. After Ripa hosted the show alone for a year, Ryan Seacrest joined Ripa on Live!

As Radar has reported, Philbin told Larry King Now in an interview earlier this year that he hasn’t spoken to Ripa, 46, in years.

“She got very offended when I left,” he said. “She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

And Philbin was upset about Ripa’s party snub, the source said.

“His feelings are hurt but he would love to be friends with Kelly again. However, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. She was in-and-out of the party fast. She left early because she knew Regis was coming.”

But a Live! rep told Straight Shuter that although Ripa did in fact leave before Philbin arrived, “This was a drop-in cocktail event and people were coming and going all evening. [There is] nothing to read into the fact that they didn’t cross paths.”

