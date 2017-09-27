Kelly Dodd & Hubby Michael’s Marriage ‘Volatile’ & ‘Nasty’ Before Surprise Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd isn’t going to be part of the wives’ club anymore – as she just announced she’s divorcing hubby of 11 years, Michael Dodd!

Amid Radar’s exclusive report that cops have been to the Dodd’s Newport Beach, Calif., mansion 11 times this past year, “Kelly wanted out, and so did Michael,” a source close to the 42-year-old brunette beauty said. “It is really just a matter of time now before things are finalized.”

“Kelly and Michael are just so volatile towards each other and her friends have been urging her to leave him for quite some time now.”

“She is miserable in that marriage, and so is he. Things at home have just gotten really nasty lately,” the insider told Radar.

As Radar exclusively reported last year, Dodd previously filed for divorce in 2012.

In the filing, she demanded more than $40,000 in spousal and child support. She eventually called it off, because the process was a “nightmare,” she said on an episode of RHOC last year.

After the cops were called to their home six times in three days this past summer, the couple tried to work things out through therapy. Sadly, it was too late!

Now, Dodd is licking her wounds on a girls’ trip to Munich, Germany.

With my loves in Munich!! So lucky to have such nice loving people in my life!! Thank you @xtinamunich for your warm hospitality and showing me Germany and Ocktoberfest!! I'm truly grateful to have all you in my life!! God bless you guys!! #thankful #family #missingyou A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

“Kelly took off to Europe to think about everything,” the insider added. “Everyone around her is just really glad that she decided to end it before someone really got hurt.”

The reality star confirmed this morning that she had finally decided to pull the plug on their unhappy union.

“Our marriage is over,” Dodd told The Daily Mail. “I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

