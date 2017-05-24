Because Of You! Kelly Clarkson Caught In ‘Voice’ Feud With Jennifer Hudson

Finalists on NBC’s hit singing reality competition show, The Voice, are getting ready to compete for the coveted winner spot, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the REAL competition is going on behind the scenes – between multi-million superstar singers, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson!

After the network announced last week that both Hudson, 35, and Clarkson, 35, signed contracts to be on The Voice, Hudson and Clarkson quickly clarified that they would NOT be appearing on the same season.

Hudson will coach Season 13, and oddly, her fellow American Idol alum Clarkson is waiting until Season 14 to make her debut. Why not have them both on at once?

According to an on-set snitch, “Kelly and Jennifer really cannot stand each other!”

“Kelly was completely blindsided when she saw that Jennifer was cast because no one had told her about it,” the source claimed.

But although Clarkson is now going to steer clear, there’s still room for fireworks on set.

With Miley Cyrus, 24, returning for Season 13, “Everyone is hoping for some serious cattiness between Miley and Jennifer,” said the insider. “It would be so great!”

