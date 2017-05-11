Ungrateful? Kelly Clarkson Snubs ‘American Idol’ Reboot For Role On ‘The Voice!’

American Idol traitor?

Kelly Clarkson is joining a singing competition – but as a judge on The Voice, NOT the show that made her famous.

The 35-year-old is going to be a coach on Season 14 of the hit NBC show Variety reported, in a major blow to the return of AI. Even worse, her fellow Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson, is joining the show, too!

PHOTOS: Truce! Kelly Ripa & Michael Strahan’s On-Air Feud Is Finally Over

Simon Cowell has always said Clarkson is his favorite American Idol winner, but instead of appearing on the reboot of the show on ABC she is going to join Blake Shelton and Adam Levine in the coaches’ chair starting in Spring 2018. But where does that leave Gwent Stefani?

As Radar exclusively reported, with The Voice ratings crashing this season, producers have begged Shelton and Stefani to get engaged on-air to bring in viewers.

“Pressure is really mounting right now for Gwen and Blake to get engaged,” an on-set snitch told Radar. “Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

PHOTOS: Kelly Betrayed Again! Michael Leaves ‘Live’ To Co-Host GMA Already

“Blake is all about it, but Gwen is having a hard time listening to anything that they say because she feels kinda shafted by them.”

American Idol casting is already in turmoil, with Kelly Ripa fearing that Ryan Seacrest is going to ditch her show to return to the rebooted show.

What do you think about Kelly Clarkson joining The Voice?

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.