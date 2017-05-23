Katy Perry Confronts Frenemy Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Time’ To End Our Feud

Katy Perry has finally confirmed what fans figured for years: There’s major beef between her and Taylor Swift.

Jamming with James Corden for a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on his talk show, Perry, 32, admitted “there’s a situation.”

“Honestly, it’s really like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” the “Roar” singer said, confirming the long-whispered rumor that the feud started over some of her back-up dancers.

“Okay, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle’, and ‘get the work,’ and ‘she’s great’ and all that,” Perry explained. “’But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’

“So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them and I said, ‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there.’ And they said, ‘Okay, we’re going to go and talk to management about it.’ And they did, and they got fired,” she claimed.

“And I tried to talk to [Taylor] about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Perry also admitted, as Radar had previously reported, that her new song “Swish, Swish” is aimed at Swift, too.

Corden asked Perry if she actually did reach out to Swift, 27, before the feud escalated with Swift’s release of “Bad Blood.”

“It was a full shutdown,” Perry replied. “And then she writes a song about me. I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. Cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma.'”

“But what I want to say is I’m ready for that BS to be done,” Perry added, before becoming a bit more threatening. “Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s gonna be a reaction. And trust me, daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction.”

