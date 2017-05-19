‘Go Low!’ Ruby Rose Defends Pal Taylor Swift, Slams Katy Perry’s ‘Sloppy’ Diss Track

Talk about bad blood! Taylor Swift‘s squad is already rushing to her defense after rival Katy Perry released a new single, “Swish Swish,” seemingly aimed at the pop princess.

Ruby Rose was the first pal to slam Perry’s song, taking to Twitter Friday morning to drag the new track through the mud.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit.. I mean ‘fetch’ happen,'” Rose wrote in a frenzy.

“I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as a political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer,” the actress, model and DJ-producer continued in another tweet, referencing Perry’s public support of Hillary Clinton during the election.

But Rose did reserve high compliments on the song for rapper Nicki Minaj, calling her part the only “great” portion of the song.

This isn’t the first time Rose has come to Swift’s defense. Last year, after Kanye West dropped the track “Famous,” the 31-year-old bashed him all over Twitter.

Meanwhile, it’s very likely that Perry’s lyrics are aimed at nemesis Swift.

“Don’t you come for me/No, not today/you’re calculated/I’ve got your number/Because you’re a joke/and I’m a courtside killer queen,” the singer croons on the track.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perry claimed that her album was “very empowered,” and “there is no one thing that’s calling out any one person,” despite rumors of a response to Swift’s “Bad Blood” track (thought to be about Perry).

But Perry managed to add: “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story.”

