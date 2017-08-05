Katy Perry Earns 1.5 Million For Private Gig Despite List Of Crazy Demands!

Katy Perry pocketed a cool $1.5 million for just 75 minutes work after she played a private gig despite a list of ‘diva demands’.

RadarOnline.com has learned that clothing firm LuLuRoe splashed-out for the Firework performer to play for their staff at a private performance in Anaheim, California.

But before she took to the stage outspoken Perry, 32, had some unusual requests including:

1. Specific flowers backstage.

2. Red candy only.

3. Specific drinks for her and her entourage.

4. VIP and backstage passes only for family and friends.

5. DJ duo The Dolls had to perform as well.

Company chiefs did not bulk at her requests splashing out over $2 million for Perry and her friends to perform plus an extra $1 million to rent out Angels stadium for their concert.

The Dolls played for one hour while Katy performed for 75 minutes much to the delight of her audience.

A source revealed: “Despite the requests, Katy rocked the house and played some of her new songs and some of her older hits as well.”

