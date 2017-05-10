Katy In Crisis? Friends Fear Perry Is Spiraling Out Of Control!

Katy Perry’s just announced she has quit booze, and for friends of the singer it’s not a moment too soon!

Since splitting from Orlando Bloom, the 32-year-old pop cutie hacked off her hair, erupted in tears during a live video and more, sparking fears she could be going off the deep end.

“Katy hoped she’d be married with kids by now, but she just ended another relationship with a cheating man,” an insider told RadarOnline.com.

“Cutting off her hair is a cry for attention. It’s a mini-Britney [Spears] psych moment!” the source claimed.

Perry is also down over the lukewarm response to her new single, “Bon Appétit,” sources said.

The lead track off her upcoming album, “Chained to the Rhythm,” peaked at just No. 4 on Billboard, which Spin called, “Disastrously low for a Katy Perry lead single,” and quickly dropped out of the top 50.

“Bon Appétit” hit No. 15 on iTunes, but plummeted immediately out of the top 200. Fans are trashing it in the reviews, giving it just 2.5 stars.

“Just days ago, she started crying during an Instagram livestream because radio stations weren’t playing it,” a friend revealed. “Then she was a laughingstock at the Met Gala when she turned up looking like a blood clot!”

An insider added, “Katy’s eyes had a vacant look that night at the Met. People are genuinely worried for her.”

Still, she told Vogue last month that she was on the right track in April, temporarily giving up her party lifestyle. Claiming she’d been sober a month, she said, “I go through little periods when it’s time to cleanse my mind.”

