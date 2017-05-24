POOR KATIE! Jamie Foxx Brags To Howard Stern About His Playboy Past

Jamie Foxx is a respected Academy Award winner, but when he went on The Howard Stern show on Tuesday, he just couldn’t wait to talk about his sexual exploits in high school!

During an exchange that would probably make his girlfriend, Katie Holmes cringe, Foxx, 49, even went so far as to say that female attention was the “hardest part” of his high school years.

“If you’re the high school quarterback, I mean you have no problem getting laid, right?” Stern asked.

“No, that was the least … that was probably THE problem, but that was fun,” Foxx replied. “Especially my senior year. It was crazy. It all went to my head”

“Problem was you were getting laid too much,” Stern said.

Foxx ended the segment by saying the role of high school lothario “was a lot of work.”

What would Holmes, 38, think about him bragging about his playboy days?

The couple have been quietly dating for several years, and were caught on a romantic trip to Paris just last week.

Do you think Jamie’s comments were out of line or all in good fun? Let us know in the comments!

