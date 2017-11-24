‘So Much Wasted Time’ Daughter Reveals David Cassidy’s Touching Final Regret

Late pop icon David Cassidy uttered his final regrets to estranged daughter Katie Cassidy moments before he died.

Three days after his death, aged 67, his daughter spoke to his millions of fans.

She revealed via Twitter: “Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time.

“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time’. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

His daughter was raised mainly by her mother, Sherry Williams, and stepfather Richard Benedon.

At the same time her famous father still tried to play an important role in her life.

And although he tried to stay in her life ultimately the pair had a falling out.

He later revealed: “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life. I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”

The 1970’s teen idol is survived by his daughter and son Beau Cassidy.

David Cassidy died on November 21 – funeral arrangements have not been disclosed.

