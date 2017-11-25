Disgraced Kathy Griffin Sells Hollywood Hills Home For $4.5 Million

Kathy Griffin has hit a career tailspin after tangling with President Donald Trump and talk show host Andy Cohen.

The comedian recently whined in a YouTube video that no work was waiting for her and she had “legal bills.”

But now, as the “Hot Property” section of The Los Angeles Times has reported, Griffin has finally sold her Hollywood Hills home of more than a decade for $4.492 million.

According to the Times, it went for about $1 million less than Griffin’s asking price when she put the gated mansion up for sale last year.

As Radar has noted, last weekend, Kathy Griffin released a wild YouTube video in which she whined about being out of work and allegedly getting blacklisted by Hollywood following her slamming President Trump and TV host Andy Cohen.

“This wall of crap has never fallen on any woman in the history of America the way it has on me,” she complained.

Griffin confided, “At 57, I don’t have a lot of time to be patient” about career matters.

“Don’t be too hard on me. I’m fully in the middle of a Hollywood blacklist,” she moaned.

The funny gal, who was then performing in Austria, also said in her video, “I just want you guys to know, when I get home [to the U.S.], I do not have one single day of work in front of me.”

Griffin then complained that TV legend Norman Lear sent her fundraising letters and he can’t ask her for money anymore because “my legal bills are through the roof….”

The former Suddenly Susan star was embroiled in scandal after her tasteless President Donald Trump bloody mask photos shocked America, and Griffin later attacked Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive Andy Cohen in a shocking You Tube video.

The comedian claimed that Cohen, who replaced her on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper, offered her cocaine—twice!—before her two appearances on WWHL.

Cohen vehemently denied Griffin’s allegations.

Now, maybe Griffin won’t be cash poor — as she’s unloaded the home she lived in for more than ten years?

The 2003-built, more than 8,000 square foot house boasts wrap-around terraces on two levels with canyon and city views and includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, six fireplaces, and a swanky kitchen.

Griffin also had enjoyed the home’s saltwater swimming pool and spa, aquarium, and cabana.

The standup comedy star paid $2.85 million for the house years ago, according to records.

Griffin made a property profit and despite her whining, she’s apparently still doing well as she now lives in a 13,400-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air that she purchased last year for $10.85 million.

