Comics At War! Kathy Griffin: Ellen DeGeneres Can’t Stand Me!

The feud between Kathy Griffin and Ellen DeGeneres has just gotten a lot worse.

In a new interview Griffin, 56, openly blasted DeGeneres claiming that she has been abandoned by Hollywood after doing a photo shoot with a fake severed head of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Griffin said: “For a long time I’ve sort of been considered an outsider in Hollywood. Ellen DeGeneres can’ stand me and everyone likes her. Leave it to me to be the one, right?”

The former Fashion Police commentator also went on to slam the entertainment industry for its double standards.

“There’s nothing liberal or progressive about Hollywood. Not for women. Not for women of a certain age at all,” she said.

Griffin made light of an inequality between male and female comics and believes DeGeneres, 59, has not done enough to support other female comics in the industry over the years.

The two women have a history of not getting along. Griffin infamously accused DeGeneres of getting her kicked out of her backstage dressing room at the Emmys one year.

The allegation came in her book, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run In’s: My A-Z Index where she also dissed other celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Michael Jackson and Billy Crystal.