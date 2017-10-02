Kathy Griffin Shows Kim K Portrait Of Herself, Painted By Parent-Killer Erik Menendez

Kathy Griffin, 56, showed neighbor Kim Kardashian, 36, a huge portrait of herself during her last visit, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the unlikely artist is known murderer Erik Menendez, 46!

“Alright guys, I’m here with my neighbor…” said the reality star on Snapchat.

“Kathy Griffin,” the comedian interrupted. “I have short hair, it’s a long story. And a painting done by — what were we watching the other night?”

PHOTOS: No Celeb Is Safe! Kathy Griffin Reveals Dirty Secrets About Ellen, Ashton, Taylor & More

“The Menendez [brothers] special,” Kardashian replied, pointing the camera to the bizarre painting with Menendez’s signature. “Look who painted this for her.”

“From prison, yeah,” Griffin added.

As Radar readers know, Menendez is widely known for having killed his parents at the age of 18, with the help of his brother Lyle. They are both spending the remainder of their lives in prison yet continue to participate in various TV shows related to their crime.

Griffin has spoken out about her bizarre painting various times before.

PHOTOS: A-List Tell-All! Kathy Griffin Exposes MORE Sick Secrets About Ellen, Britney & Others

“As a comedian, it’s heaven for me,” she said during an appearance on Larry King‘s show. “I mean, when I saw that painting come, I thought, OK, this is a nice painting. What the heck am I going to do with the painting of myself, that’s weird. And then when I looked down and saw Erik Menendez, I thought this has to be framed.”

The comedian has recently been bashed for her outspoken and often controversial ways. Her most recent scandal included a bloody Donald Trump mannequin head.

What will the internet think of her latest odd comments on Menendez? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.