Kathy Griffin Calls Anderson Cooper ‘Spineless Heiress,’ After Losing CNN Gig

Earlier this year, controversial comedian Kathy Griffin, 56, was fired from her CNN New Years Eve hosting gig after she shocked the world with her severed Donald Trump, 71, head scandal. Following the drama, which she claimed “broke” her career, she fired her celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, 56, and has now even bashed CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 50.

Griffin was set to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve alongside former pal Cooper, but she’s now made it clear that all ties between them are broken ever since she was let go and replaced by the network. Griffin even went as far as to call her ex-friend “The Spineless Heiress,” referencing Cooper’s Vanderbilt roots.

Of her feud with Bloom, Griffin told The Daily Beast that the attorney bashed her during a press conference for not standing by her as a powerful feminist. Bloom’s supposed accusation came after the comedian allegedly ignored the lawyer’s notes on the Trump case and went on to make comments of her own – after which she received much backlash and eventually lost her job.

Griffin claimed Bloom bombarded her and boyfriend Randy Bick with messages and calls after they parted ways, a claim which the attorney vehemently denies.

My statement re Kathy Griffin. pic.twitter.com/Xhvwiz1pcx — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 22, 2017

