‘So Much Negativity!’ ‘Southern Charm’s Thomas Disses Ex Kathryn Amid Custody Battle

Thomas Ravenel isn’t losing sleep over his failed relationship with Kathryn Dennis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Southern Charm star revealed to PEOPLE that he is currently looking for love.

“I want a woman who feels privileged to be with me because they know me and they know my character and they know that I tell the truth and I’m honest,” he said. “In this quest, given my checkered past, I think it’s going to take a special woman who’s going to be able to accept that…I think I deserve no less.”

As Radar previously reported, Ravenel, 54, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he was busted for cocaine possession in 2007. He even went to rehab for two months during the case’s proceedings.

In the article, he also confessed that his breakup with Dennis was a “children-first decision.”

“I might have hung in there,” he admitted. “We had some good times, but there was also so much negativity that was very unhealthy for the children. We had to put the children first.”

“The problem there was, with Kathryn — it’s like a friend of mine in the Hamptons said, ‘Hey, you’ve known the girl three months and a day, and she’s been pregnant three months,’” he explained. “I didn’t really get a chance to know her. It was too late, she was already pregnant.”

Ravenel currently has sole custody of their two kids, Kensington, 3, and Saint, 18 months.

The parents are due back in court in September, and are battling over Dennis’ rehab medical records.

Now, the former party boy is looking to settle down, but he hasn’t been lucky in love just yet.

“In one case, I was actually talking to a girl who was one-third my age. She was 18!” he said of his dating life. “I was like, ‘this is ridiculous. … Oh my God, I can’t do this now.’ She was one-third my age!”

“I need to constantly put myself in a position to meet the right kind of woman,” he added. “And it’s not going to be hanging out receiving bottle service at [a club].”

The former politician also told the publication that his co-star, Patricia Altschul, is helping him find a girlfriend to replace Dennis, 24.

“I’ve been up and down the eastern seaboard, now I’m going up and down the western seaboard,” he said. “I’ve been playing polo in the desert of Indio, which is next to Palm Springs. Next I’m going to Santa Barbara, and Patricia’s going to introduce me to some woman who went to Harvard. She said, ‘She’s 35,’ and then followed up with the question, ‘Is that too old for you?’ I’m like, ‘No!’”

“I know now that I’m not going to get anyone pregnant, probably ever — unless they want to!” he concluded.

