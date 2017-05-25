‘Southern Charm’ Bombshell! Kathryn Accuses Thomas Of Dating Their Nanny’s DAUGHTER

Thomas Ravenel has a thing for younger girls, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Southern Charm star’s baby mama Kathryn Dennis, 24, accused Ravenel, 54, of dating their nanny’s teen daughter in explosive Charleston, South Carolina court documents obtained by Radar.

Dennis even claimed that Ravenel “has had a romantic relationship” with the girl and “has encouraged the underage drinking of the nanny’s daughter [redacted] in front of the children!”

The nanny — who takes care of Kensington, 3, and St. Julien, 1 —refused to comment on her relationship when approached by Radar.

As Radar has reported, the rehabbed reality star is currently fighting for sole custody of her two kids with Ravenel.

In the explosive court documents, she also accused him of “alienating” her from the children and abusing mushrooms and alcohol in front of their babies.

Radar previously reported that the former politician is looking for love — and even dated an 18-year-old along the age.

“In one case, I was actually talking to a girl who was one-third my age. She was 18!” he told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘this is ridiculous … Oh my God, I can’t do this now.’ She was one-third my age!”

“I need to constantly put myself in a position to meet the right kind of woman,” he added. “And it’s not going to be hanging out receiving bottle service at [a club].”

